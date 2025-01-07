Sheffield bin strike deal delay blamed on inter-union dispute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inter-trade union dispute has been blamed for the withdrawal of a recognition agreement that could have ended a five-month strike by Sheffield bin workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Unite trade union have been on all-out strike since August 20, 2024 in pursuit of a union recognition deal to cover members of the union working from the company’s Lumley Street depot.

Currently the company, which runs waste management services for Sheffield City Council, only recognises the GMB union for negotiations on pay and conditions and other issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Veolia spokesperson said: “Veolia has delayed signing the recognition agreement with Unite due to the GMB raising a counter dispute with both the TUC and Veolia.

Members of Unite the Union on their picket line with the Sheffield Trades Council banner outside the Sheffield City Council waste management contractor Veolia's Lumley Street depot. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“We need both unions to work together and have appealed to the TUC to intervene on a number of occasions. It is time for this to end.

“Veolia’s focus remains on supporting our team locally and keeping services and collections running for the residents of Sheffield who we are proud to serve.”

Dismayed

Unite, which says it represents the majority of the Sheffield workforce, said in December that its members were left angry and dismayed after the deal was pulled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement by the union said: “A deal had finally been reached following months of painstaking negotiations by Unite representatives.

“Unite members voted on the picket line on a proposal that the company put forward and this was agreed. This agreement was relayed to Veolia.

“Unite representatives were meeting to discuss the return-to-work agreement, a common issue following strikes and a further indication that a recognition agreement had been reached.

“However, at the last minute, Veolia has reneged and backed out of the deal, leaving Unite members on the picket line furious at such a betrayal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowardice

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “In all my years in the union movement I have never known a deal to be this close, only for the employer to back out and betray the workforce at the last minute.

“Veolia had offered recognition and we had accepted. To go back on their word now is an act of utter cowardice.

“Veolia’s management should be ashamed of themselves.”

The GMB trade union has been approached for comment.