Sheffield bin strike deal delay blamed on inter-union dispute
Members of the Unite trade union have been on all-out strike since August 20, 2024 in pursuit of a union recognition deal to cover members of the union working from the company’s Lumley Street depot.
Currently the company, which runs waste management services for Sheffield City Council, only recognises the GMB union for negotiations on pay and conditions and other issues.
A Veolia spokesperson said: “Veolia has delayed signing the recognition agreement with Unite due to the GMB raising a counter dispute with both the TUC and Veolia.
“We need both unions to work together and have appealed to the TUC to intervene on a number of occasions. It is time for this to end.
“Veolia’s focus remains on supporting our team locally and keeping services and collections running for the residents of Sheffield who we are proud to serve.”
Unite, which says it represents the majority of the Sheffield workforce, said in December that its members were left angry and dismayed after the deal was pulled.
A statement by the union said: “A deal had finally been reached following months of painstaking negotiations by Unite representatives.
“Unite members voted on the picket line on a proposal that the company put forward and this was agreed. This agreement was relayed to Veolia.
“Unite representatives were meeting to discuss the return-to-work agreement, a common issue following strikes and a further indication that a recognition agreement had been reached.
“However, at the last minute, Veolia has reneged and backed out of the deal, leaving Unite members on the picket line furious at such a betrayal.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “In all my years in the union movement I have never known a deal to be this close, only for the employer to back out and betray the workforce at the last minute.
“Veolia had offered recognition and we had accepted. To go back on their word now is an act of utter cowardice.
“Veolia’s management should be ashamed of themselves.”
The GMB trade union has been approached for comment.
