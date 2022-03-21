UK's biggest politics festival coming to Sheffield - featuring former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

The non-partisan politics festival – The Festival of Debate – returns to Sheffield for 2022 and has revealed a packed programme.

This year in Sheffield, the debate features satirist Armando Iannucci, writer and trans rights campaigner Shon Faye, feminist journalist Gloria Steinem, human rights activist Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, local government expert and online sensation Jackie Weaver, and also the former Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn.

The UK's biggest politics festival returns to Sheffield next month for its eight year in the city

In addition to the event, environmental activist and writer George Monbiot will give a keynote talk at the Octagon Centre on June 23.

From April 19 to May 31, the festival will bring 60 events to Sheffield, including a schedule of community events led by grassroots groups and individuals, in a blend of in-person and online events.

The Festival of Debate provides a platform for exploring and discussing political, social and economic issues.

Events at grassroots include an environmental hub day – which brings activists and campaign groups in Sheffield together for Sheffield’s biggest ever event on the future of the planet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 02: Armando Iannucci attends "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" European Premiere & Opening Night Gala during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI)

There will also be talks highlighting misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and the criminalisation of the UK’s Gypsy and traveller communities.

Across the 43-day long festival, other events will explore how to create a more neuro-divergent city, there will be analysis of recommendations fro Sheffield’s Race Equality Commission, and talks on air pollution and re-wilding in the city.

Joe Kriss, The Festival of Debate programmer, said: “The Festival of Debate is a reflection of the most pressing movements for change.

“At a time when things look so polarised and trust in institutions of all kinds has reached rock bottom, it’s important that we make space for improving our collective understanding of the problems we face as a society and what solutions could look like.

Shami Chakrabarti pictured at the Liberty Building, Leeds University.

“We work with a cross section of community activists, publishers and the voluntary and community sector to create a platform that seeks to connect people to new ideas and campaigns.”