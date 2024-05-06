Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A striking new food, drink and entertainment venue is planned on the site of a demolished Sheffield city centre landmark.

This image shows how Thor’s Tipi would look if the temporary attraction on the now empty plot, bounded by Pinstone Street, Furnival Gate and Union Street, is given the go-ahead.

How the proposed new Thor's Tipi food, drink and entertainment venue on Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre would look. Picture: Fabler & Co. Ltd

The old Midcity House office block which stood there for many years and was viewed by many as an eyesore was razed to the ground earlier this year, with no plans at the time for what would replace it.

But, with the site now clear, a planning application has been submitted to Sheffield City Council for what would be an eye-catching addition to Sheffield city centre’s food and drink scene.

Thor's Tipi would replace the old Midcity House office block, which was recently demolished, at the Sheffield city centre site

The application, by Fabler & Co. Ltd, states that the venue would host live music and other events, with food and drink available.

The venue would consist of a single-storey building, with ‘scaffold board-style timber cladding’ and PVC roll-up windows, above part of which a tipi structure would rise.

Midcity House, in Sheffield city centre, was demolished earlier this year

There would also be outdoor seating, set around planters, and the site would be surrounded by timber fencing.

The planning statement describes how food vendors would be facilitated on an ‘ad-hoc basis’ in the external area. It says activities could include live music, a street food market and quizzes, with live music being limited to between 4pm and 6pm.

The venue would be open from 11am to 11pm, with the last entry at 10.45pm, and would operate 364 days a year, only closing on Christmas Day, it is proposed.