Midcity House Sheffield: Demolition of city centre complex well underway amid uncertainty over site's future
Midcity House has stood on Pinstone Street, opposite The Moor, in Sheffield city centre for decades.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The demolition of the Midcity House complex in Sheffield city centre is well underway, as new pictures show roughly half the site has been reduced to rubble.
The plot, found on the corner of Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate, is still set to become an empty brownfield site directly opposite the new, shiny, pristine buildings of the Heart of the City project - as no plans for future use have been approved.
In September 2023, a council spokesperson said they were seeking to discuss the future of the site with the owner, after a bid from the Sheffield Society of Architects to block the demolition from happening came in too late.
The group asked the city council to block demolition of Midcity House due to the ‘environment, social, and economic impact’ of an empty brownfield site. Luke Ball, of Sheffield Society of Architects, said he was concerned it could leave "yet another significant empty and derelict site in the heart of the city".
A Sheffield resident who objected to demolition said Midcity House should be used until a ‘finalised and financed’ replacement was agreed.
This month, the demolition is making progress. Photos and video captured by The Star show roughly half of the site has now been reduced to rubble.
Heavy machinery can be seen working away on the demolition site. The application to demolish Midcity House was approved on July 20, 2023.