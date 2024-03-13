Watch rubble fall near shoppers as Mid City House in Sheffield city centre is demolished
Rubble falls inches from pedestrians in Sheffield city centre as one of its best known office buildings is demolished.
Big chunks of Mid City House crashed to the ground with an alarming rumble as shoppers walked past.
Scaffolding around the site swayed violently as the demolition digger driver pinched and tore at reinforced concrete and wood panels.
The building is being razed on a tight plot while attempting to minimally disrupt city life - even if it sometimes comes close.
Owners Union Street Ltd were controversially granted permission to flatten the 1970s block last year. But they have yet to put forward a plan to replace it. Meanwhile residents and visitors have new views to get used to.
