Rubble falls inches from pedestrians in Sheffield city centre as one of its best known office buildings is demolished.

Big chunks of Mid City House crashed to the ground with an alarming rumble as shoppers walked past.

Scaffolding around the site swayed violently as the demolition digger driver pinched and tore at reinforced concrete and wood panels.

Mid City House is being razed on a tight plot surrounded by busy streets

The building is being razed on a tight plot while attempting to minimally disrupt city life - even if it sometimes comes close.