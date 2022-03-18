But now it looks like it could be all change – with proposals to ditch that name, and trendy Kelham Island mentioned as an alternative.

A planned swap has now been raised officially as part of a £22 million programme of improvements for Penistone Road and Shalesmoor to make it easier for motorists, cyclists, buses and trams to travel around.

Matthew Reynolds, transport planning manager at Sheffield Council, recently revealed the package of measures, confirming the possible name change.

He said: “We’ll be talking to the Mayoral Combined Authorities about how we can improve Shalesmoor tram stop and potentially rename it something which is more akin to what it is.

“The renaming has to go through the Office of Rail Regulation but it’s something which we are working on.”

But is it the right move? The Star has found some backing for the change among residents and passengers.

Lawrence Whyte, who lives nearby, said he was not fundamentally against the change of name of a tram stop as long as a clear process can be identified to support it, but thought it was important to look at how much it would cost. He thinks it is important to make it clear there would be benefits from the change before anything is done.

Where is Shalesmoor?

He added: “Having lived in the area for several years, my understanding is that Shalesmoor is geographically not part of Kelham Island. I am happy to be corrected on this and I can agree that Shalesmoor might be the gateway into Kelham Island but is not part of Kelham Island itself. I am unaware of any public consultation on the matter and it seems that the proposed name change is to promote Kelham Island which has the effect of relegating Shalesmoor as an area of destination.

"Before impulsive decisions are made, let's have a proper period of consultation and complete transparency about the costs of the proposal as well as the perceived financial and social benefits before money is spent.”

He pointed out there was already a sign to Kelham Island at the stop.

Some at the stop supported the move. Charlie Thorne said: “I think they should, because Kelham Island’s got a better reputation as an up and coming area. I think Shalemoor has probably got a less good reputation, so why not?”

Asiye Helhel said: “I think it would be better. As an international student I don’t understand Shalesmoor, but I will understand Kelham Island more.” She said she knew where Kelham Island was, but didn't know where Shalesmoor was as much.

Darren Woodcock, from Shalemoor, agreed it should be changed, and as soon as possible. He said he thought it would be a better name.

Cydney Wigglesworth, from Kelham Island, said: “I think it’s a good idea. It is basically Kelham Island, isn’t it? I think it would bring more people to the area.”

She admitted there may be better things to spend money on but thought it was still a good idea.

Another passenger said she was not sure. She said: “People are used to the tram stop being called Shalesmoor, so I don’t know if they would be used to it being called Kelham Island.”