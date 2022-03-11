Police are investigating the incident, reported at a block of flats on Lancaster Street, near Kelham Island, which was said to have happened on Sunday night, after the man who was using the machine found a trail of wet washing and soapy water leading from the empty space where the machine had been.

Software engineer Charlie Linacre, aged 23, had filled the machine with his clothes earlier in the evening, in a shared laundry room in the block of flats where he lives.

Attempts to get a washing machine into a van outside flats at Lancaster Street, Kelham Island on Sunday evening, March 6

He said: “I went to put my dirty clothes in the communal washing machine.

"I waited an hour, and when I came back there was water everywhere. At first I thought ‘oh no, the washing machine’s gone wrong’, then I put my head round the corner and there was just a gap where the washing machine used to be.

"All the electrical and water cables had been cut. I followed the trail of water to the road. On my way I found two of my odd socks and a pair of underpants on the ground.

"They must have taken it mid-cycle with all my clothes in.

Charlie Linacre's washing machine was stolen while it was still washing his clothes. Picture Scott Merrylees

"In terms of what happened I’m not that worried about most of the things that were taken apart from a few T-shirts that had sentimental value from the Sheffield University snowboarding club. I’m more bemused than anything else.”

A video shows three people struggling to put a washing machine into the back of a van around the time the incident was reported, with the door open and water on the ground.

Police investigate incident in flats at Lancaster Street, Kelham Island

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating the incident

The force said in a statement: “Police were called at 11.10pm on Sunday, March 6 following reports of a burglary on Lancaster Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that three unknown offenders entered the laundry room of a block of flats and stole a washing machine.

“Enquiries are ongoing.