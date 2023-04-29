Suzy Eddie Izzard is back on the political campaign trail in Sheffield, despite failing in her bid to stand as an MP in the city.

Izzard was in Sheffield on Friday, April 28, to show her support for Ibby Ullah, who is standing in the local elections as the Labour candidate to represent Nether Edge and Sharrow on Sheffield City Council. Tweeting this photo of herself with Mr Ullah and other Labour party members on the campaign trail, Izzard wrote: “Great to be back in Sheffield yesterday, campaigning for @ibbyullah in Nether Edge and Sharrow. Vote for him next Thursday and don’t forget your ID.”

Izzard also revealed that she has not given up hope of one day representing Sheffield in parliament.

Suzy Eddie Izzard with Ibby Ullah, Labour candidate for Nether Edge and Sharrow in the upcoming local elections, and other party campaigners. Photo: Suzy Eddie Izzard

Suzy Eddie Izzard ‘still passionate about being an MP in Sheffield’

Explaining why she was in Sheffield supporting Mr Ullah, Izzard said: “As people may know I tried to get in as MP of Sheffield Central and Abi Mohamed won, well done to her. I cam second but I’m still passionate about being an MP and being an MP in Sheffield but there is no seat available at the moment, but one may come free. Who knows?

"But right now it’s the local elections and I met this guy back when I was doing my campaign and I just thought ‘he’s got a lot of energy’, see I have a lot of energy too. So I would really recommend voting for this guy because if you want change and positive things happening in Nether Edge and Sharrow, I think Ibby is the guy to go for.”

Mr Blomfield and his potential successor Abtisam Mohamed were also among those out showing their support for Mr Ullah this week.

