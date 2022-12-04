Sheffield Central MP: Abtisam Mohamed chosen as Labour's next candidate as she beats Eddie Izzard
Sheffield City Councillor Abtisam Mohamed has been chosen by local Labour members as the party’s next parliamentary candidate, as Paul Blomfield resigns at the next election.
Ms Mohamed was announced as the winner this afternoon, after the final hustings and voting on the four-strong shortlist. She will stand for parliament as the Labour candidate at the next General Election in 2024.
The final shortlist featured four candidates who had made a strong impression on local branches and included Ms Mohamed, Eddie Izzard, Jayne Dunn and Rizwana Lala. Abtisam Mohamed’s win comes after local Labour sources told The Star she was the favourite in the area to win, despite Eddie Izzard reportedly being the favourite for those at the top of the party.
Current Sheffield Central MP, Paul Blomfield, will be stepping down at the next General Election, a decision he announced earlier this year. The Sheffield Central seat is considered a safe seat for Labour, as Mr Blomfield won a 27,000 majority in 2019.