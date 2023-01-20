How to get photo ID to vote in elections and everything Sheffielders need to know about the changes

Voters will be required to show photographic identification (ID) for the first time at the upcoming local elections but you can still vote even if you don’t have ID – here is how.

The government introduced the new law saying there was “inexcusable” potential for someone to cast another’s vote at polling stations – this is despite no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, according to the Electoral Commission.

It will come into force at the next local elections on May 4 but it is not totally new to the UK – voters in Northern Ireland have been required to show ID when voting since 2003.

There is concern it will put people off voting and lead to lower turnout, that the change was coming too soon and local authorities will have to pick up the costs when they are already under serious financial strain.

Younger and marginalised people are feared to be most likely affected.

Locally, Sheffield Council leader Terry Fox said ensuring everyone who is registered to vote can do so was a top priority.

He said he was “really concerned” about the situation and the government provided “nowhere near” the amount of funding needed to deal with it.

Coun Fox said he was having regular briefings with council officers and the electoral office on the issue and the council had planned staff training and a communications campaign to get on top of it.

What ID counts as proof to vote in elections

Passports, driving licences, a National Proof of Age Standards Scheme card, a Blue Badge, a biometric residence permit, a Defence Identity Card, an older person’s or disabled travel pass are all included in the government’s list of accepted photo IDs for elections, among other documents.

How to get photo ID to vote in elections

If you do not have one of those or if you no longer look like the photo on your ID or the name on it is now significantly different to that on the electoral register, you can apply for a free voter authority certificate.

All you need to apply for one is a recent digital photograph of yourself and your National Insurance number.

If you do not have a National Insurance number, you can use other documents such as your birth certificate, bank statement or utility bill.

Applications can be made online or by post.

Click here to visit the government website to find the forms and online application. To use the post option, you will need to print, fill out and send or take the form to your local Electoral Registration Office.

