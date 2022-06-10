Crackdown on anti-social behaviour to be extended in Eastwood – and fines could be handed out for leaving bins on street

The PSPO was first introduced in the Fitzwilliam Road area in June 2019, and is set to expire this month – a report to Rotherham Council’s cabinet seeks to renew the order for up to three years.

The order gives the council the authority to hand out fines for breaching the conditions, which includes acting in a drunken manner, using loud, foul or abusive language, shouting, screaming or “acting in a generally rowdy and inconsiderate manner”.

A new condition is proposed which means the PSPO will apply to those who fail to ensure their wheelie bin is kept within the boundary of their premises, except at certain times before and on collection day.

The condition states: “Each relevant person must ensure that the wheelie bin(s) for their property or waste presented for collection in a manner

specified for their property is not situated outside the boundary of their premises other than between 6pm on the day before collection is due, and 9pm on the day of collection unless the wheelie bin is in an identifiable bin storage area or yard for wheelie bins of their property.”

The order applies to Fitzwilliam Road and extends to the River Don behind Eldon Road, Doncaster Road, and up to Mushroom Roundabout.

An analysis of anti-social behaviour (ASB) incidents between January 2018 to March 2022 found that 1,020 ASB incidents were recorded in the area – an average of 20 incidents per month.

Throughout the three years in which the PSPO has been in place, there has been around 600 reported incidents of anti-social behaviour and just over 60 fixed penalty notices issued.

A report, to be considered by RMBC’s cabinet at their next meeting on June 20, states that of all complaints received about wheelie bins across the borough, 26 per cent came from the Fitzwilliam Road Area.

“The street scene in the area, anecdotally from residents, councillors, partners and officers is suffering as a consequence,” adds the report.

“The failure to responsibly manage waste and waste receptacles is a knowncontributor to pests, alongside contributing to waste accumulation and fly-tipping issues.”

A public consultation found that 88 per cent of respondents were “positive” that the bin requirement “would be effective”.

The report adds: “It is acknowledged that on occasion bins may be missed for collection or collections may be delayed.

“It is important to note that the requirement to remove bins from the street is only applicable following the actual collection of the waste, subject to that waste being presented correctly (without contamination etc).

“The condition has been designed in this way to ensure enforcement does not take place in the circumstances outside of the control of the resident in question.

“Concern was raised around reputational risk from both an over-zealous enforcement regime and heightened resident expectation.

“In order to counter this, management and senior leaders from both agencies will be required to review and ensure enforcement processes remain fit for purpose.

“As an example, a warning system is suggested in relation to bins being left on the street to allow for communication of the terms of the order to encourage compliance.

“Verbal warnings can also act as a tool to intervene early, before the order is breached, preventing the behaviour from occurring in the first place.”

Chief Superintendent Stephen Chapman, of South Yorkshire Police responded to the scheme, and said that the force had received 34 reports relating to noise nuisance, drunken behaviour, associated anti-social behaviour, and environmental issues including waste management this year to date.

In his response, Supt Chapman wrote: “We fully support the application for the refreshed Public Space Protection Order in relation to Fitzwilliam Road.

“Numerous complaints are regularly received from within the community which relate to noise nuisance, drunken behaviour, including associated anti-social behaviour, and environmental issues including waste management.