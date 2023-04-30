Star readers have given their view on being invited to swear allegiance to the king during the coronation next week.​​​​​

Everyone in Westminster Abbey - and watching at home - will be invited to pay homage in what is being described as a "chorus of millions”. The oath, to be spoken out loud, states: ‘I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God.”

It is the first time, in recent times, the public has been invited to offer their loyalty to the monarch at a coronation. We asked Star readers on Twitter if they would do so.

Margaret Morrigan wrote: “No. Mediaeval nonsense and a waste of taxpayers' money.”

Officials hope millions will swear allegiance out loud to create a "sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King."

John Chambers: “Will I heck. Because it is 2023, not 1023.”

Ian Sellers: “No. I begrudgingly give them money every month already. That’s more than enough. They do nothing for me personally. They are massively rich with a multi-billion pound property portfolio. Meanwhile in the real world…and let’s be honest they don’t really care do they?”

David Miles wrote: “I won't as I'll be on a golf course.”

Lisa Green: “No way, I don't trust the royals and the government.”

Wendy Birks: “No. He's not Henry VIII.”

Chris Ward: “Because he’s not earned it!”

Melon_Cauli: “No. It’s 2023 and a monarchy is an embarrassment. This country needs to grow up.”

A spokesman for Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop of Canterbury's office, said: "The homage of the people is particularly exciting because it's brand new. That's something that we can share in because of technological advances, so not just the people in the Abbey, but people who are online, on television, who are listening, and who are gathered in parks, at big screens and churches.

"Our hope is at that point, when the Archbishop invites people to join in, that people wherever they are, if they're watching at home on their own, watching the telly, will say it out loud - this sense of a great cry around the nation and around the world of support for the King."