Thousands of visitors headed to Weston Park, Sheffield at the weekend for the annual May Fayre festival.

The Star was there to take pictures of families making the most of the weekend sun at the festival and taking part in dozens of activities which were running on the site.

Visitors also took the chance to watch a programme of entertainment at an roped off arena of the popular park.

Sheffield Council said this year’s show included more entertainment acts than ever before, including circus entertainers, live music and interactive stalls for family activities. Exhibitors, bar and food vendors, artisan crafts stalls and a children’s fun fair were there throughout the day.

We have put together a gallery of 13 pictures showing families enjoying the event.

Can you see anyone you recognise?

An entertainer juggled with fire sticks while on a unicycle at the Sheffield May Fayre at Weston Park, Sheffield.

Visitors meet a snake at the Scales and Tails stand at the Sheffield May Fayre.

A family try their hands at chess at a games tent at the Sheffield May Fayre.