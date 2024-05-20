Weston Park May Fayre: 13 happy photos show families enjoying Sheffield May Fayre this weekend

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th May 2024, 10:33 BST

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery of photos taken at this weekend's May Fayre in Sheffield?

Thousands of visitors headed to Weston Park, Sheffield at the weekend for the annual May Fayre festival.

The Star was there to take pictures of families making the most of the weekend sun at the festival and taking part in dozens of activities which were running on the site.

Visitors also took the chance to watch a programme of entertainment at an roped off arena of the popular park.

Sheffield Council said this year’s show included more entertainment acts than ever before, including circus entertainers, live music and interactive stalls for family activities. Exhibitors, bar and food vendors, artisan crafts stalls and a children’s fun fair were there throughout the day.

We have put together a gallery of 13 pictures showing families enjoying the event.

Can you see anyone you recognise?

An entertainer juggled with fire sticks while on a unicycle at the Sheffield May Fayre at Weston Park, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World

1. Fire

An entertainer juggled with fire sticks while on a unicycle at the Sheffield May Fayre at Weston Park, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen

Visitors meet a snake at the Scales and Tails stand at the Sheffield May Fayre. Photo: David Kessen

2. Scales and tails

Visitors meet a snake at the Scales and Tails stand at the Sheffield May Fayre. Photo: David Kessen Photo: David Kessen

A family try their hands at chess at a games tent at the Sheffield May Fayre. Photo: David Kessen, National World

3. Chess champs

A family try their hands at chess at a games tent at the Sheffield May Fayre. Photo: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen

A family with their dog at the Sheffield May Fayre. Photo: David Kessen, National World

4. Family pet

A family with their dog at the Sheffield May Fayre. Photo: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen

