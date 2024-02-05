Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “caring” Sheffield primary school is celebrating after earning its first Good Ofsted report since 2006

It has been a 10-year improvement journey for Rainbow Forge Primary Academy, in Beighton Road, which was landed with an Inadequate rating in 2014 and has been working its way back up ever since.

Pupils at Rainbow Forge Primary Academy, in Beighton Road, celebrate their 'Good' rating from Ofsted in January 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, inspectors have wiped the slate clean in a new report published on January 24 that praises pupils’ behaviour, learning, and the many responsibilities they take on to be a part of the school.

Headteacher Jane Loader said: “I am incredibly proud of our children, staff and community, the whole team has worked really hard to achieve the well-deserved outcome of ‘Good.

“It is a great privilege to serve our fantastic community and for them to know and trust that they are sending their children to a Good school.”

The report reads: “Pupils enjoy attending this caring school. They greet visitors with a warm welcome. Pupils are polite and courteous to one another and to adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school has high expectations of pupils. Pupils enjoy their learning and the curriculum enables them to learn in depth. Pupils behave well in lessons and at social times. Pupils know the school rules and respond well to them. As a result, pupils enjoy their lessons.”

Of particular note was the ‘jobs’ system Rainbow Forge offers pupils.

Inspectors wrote: “Staff enable pupils to take on positions of responsibilities that are affectionately known as ‘jobs’. Pupils enjoy taking on roles such as eco monitors and road safety helpers. They represent their peers in pupil parliament and carry out roles as anti bullying ambassadors. The school rewards pupils with rainbow money. Pupils use this to gain rewards such as access to the ‘winter fest’.”

Rainbow Forge’s SEND provision was also praised, which Ofsted called “carefully considered” with training for staff that helps children to “overcome barriers” and “keep up with their peers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, inspectors even addressed concerns about grades received by some children in 2023 while praising senior staff, writing: “School leaders, the trust and the governing body are united in giving pupils the best experience in school. They have high expectations for pupils’ achievement. The outcomes achieved by key stage 2 pupils in 2023 do not reflect the good quality of education that pupils now experience. Pupils in this year group were adversely affected by the pandemic.”