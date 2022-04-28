South Yorkshire MP calls for emergency budget as constituents feel “abandoned” by government over cost of living crisis

John Healey, Labour MP for Wentworth and Dearne says he has been contacted by constituents who are struggling with energy costs, petrol prices and food bills.

“Many people are working hard but finding it harder to make ends meet. With costs rising across the board, they feel they’re paying more and getting less”, said Mr Healey.

One nurse in his constituency, who did not wish to be named, spoke to Mr Healey about rising bills.

Mr Healey and the Labour Party have called for the government to produce an emergency budget to bring in five changes to help pensioners and working people who are struggling with rising costs.

“In my pay packet this month, I am paying £35 extra in National Insurance contributions.

“I am paying £101 a month extra for my energy costs.

“Paying more for petrol to get to work – £10 extra per month.

“Paying more for food and household goods – £18.50 extra per month.”

They added that their plans to retire may not now be possible.

A number of pensioners have also been in touch with Mr Healey with one couple telling their MP: “With the present fuel, heating and food increases we will probably have to choose between heating and eating.”

Mr Healey said: “People feel abandoned by Government at a time when they need help with spiralling costs coming at them from all quarters.

“They see Tory Ministers who are out of touch and making the problems worse by hitting people with a tax hike in their pay packets this week.

“These tax rises combined with energy cost, petrol, food shop and mortgage rises are costing families on average a total £2,620 this year.

“The country now needs an emergency budget to bring in five changes to make a direct difference to the millions of pensioners and working people who are feeling the crunch from this costs crisis.”