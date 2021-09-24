Fears beauty spot nature reserve is being 'ruined' by off-road vehicles

The owners of the land at Silverwood Nature Reserve have agreed to block the gaps in the fence along along Hollings Lane following a campaign by an MP and the council.

Wentoworth and Dearne Mp John Healey began a petition calling for the landowner to protect the perimeter of the reserve, from off-road vehicles “causing damage and anti-social behaviour”.

The petition amassed 700 signatures, and Mr Healey worked alongside Wickersley North councillors and Silverwood Colliery Heritage Group to urge the landowners to do more to protect the nature reserve.

Residents at the site.

Following meetings, landowner Ogden’s managing director agreed to board up the gaps in the fence.

Mr Healey said: “Local people have made it clear to us that they really care about Silverwood Nature Reserve, and I am pleased Ogden’s have listened to them about how it is being ruined by off-road vehicles.

“Hundreds of people signing our petition sent a strong message that people value the reserve and that it should be protected.

“I hope the work will be carried out soon so we can get on with improving the reserve and making it into the great community asset it can be.”

Councillor Emma Hoddinott said: “Thank you to all the residents that supported us in raising this issue. It’s really welcome that we will finally see some progress on the site and it will be made more secure for everyone to enjoy.”

Bob Boyle, of Silverwood Nature Reserve Support Group, said: “It’s great news that Ogden’s have agreed to carry out fencing repairs to the perimeter of the reserve.

“Thanks to everyone who cared enough to sign the petition, and thanks to John Healey and Emma Hoddinott for their continued support.