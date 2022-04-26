Doncaster Crown Court heard on April 26 how Donald Wood, of Roundacre, near Wilthorpe, Barnsley, was previously found guilty in his absence by a jury of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety relating to three Labour MPs.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC told how Wood had failed to attend court and was convicted in his absence and it was learned he had left the UK for Morocco but a warrant was issued and he was later found in Barnsley and detained.

The court heard Wood had sent threatening letters in March, 2019, to three MPs including Dan Jarvis for Barnsley Central, John Healey for Wentworth and Dearne and Stephanie Peacock for Barnsley East.

Pictured is Donald Wood, aged 84, of Roundacre, in Barnsley, who has been sentenced at Doncaster Crown Court to 21 months of custody after he was found guilty of three counts of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety to three MPs and after he also admitted failing to surrender to court.

Judge Richardson told wheelchair-bound Wood: “It’s a serious aggravating feature when an individual intends by his conduct to maximise the distress to the recipient of a communication. I have no doubt whatsoever that was your intention.

"You sent three deliberate anonymous letters to three separate Members of Parliament. You intended to maximise the fear and distress of each of those Members of Parliament.”

Judge Richardson said the letters were “laced with high octane invective”, “extremely personal comments”, “distressing material” about their previous lives and threats to release material as well as a “sub-structure of malevolent threats of violence”.

MP Dan Jarvis stated the letters were “chilling” and there were concerns the author would take the threats further and everyone was conscious of the circumstances surrounding the murder of MP Jo Cox.

He added: “I feel this letter was sent with the express intent to cause distress and stress to me and anyone else who read it.”

The court heard the letters were sent along with copies of a previously-sent letter to the Leader of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council Stephen Houghton.

Former pharmacist Wood, who also admitted failing to surrender to court, stated: “I am a family man and husband. I have thought about my actions that have brought me to this situation for which I am truly sorry for. I have suffered with bi-polar since my teens and in writing those letters I believe I was ill with this and anxiety and depression.

"I have other health problems. I have already been in prison for two months and I have had time to reflect and I am very remorseful for my actions.”

Wood added he has had “new knees” and suffers with mobility problems and he has been told by a clinic that he is losing his sight.

Judge Richardson sentenced Wood to 21 months of custody and ordered him to pay £3,500 in costs.

He also imposed a 10-year restraining order to protect two of the MPs but this would not apply to MP Mr Jarvis so as not to deprive Wood of his constitutional right to an MP.