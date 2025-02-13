Snake Pass among 16 of UK's best romantic Valentine's Day drives

The scenic Snake Pass connecting Sheffield and Manchester has been named as one of the most romantic driving routes in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-strong list compiled by the company Leaseloco offers a range of options for couples containing one or two motorheads - and luckily there is a local option for any in Sheffield.

The company said of Snake Pass: “The road meanders through mountainous hills and lush greenery, offering stunning views as it crosses the Pennines, making for an idyllic Valentine’s drive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other routes include driving into Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales highroad and driving from Westminster to Embankment in London.

Snake Pass is one of the best Valentine’s Day drives | Adobe

Snake Pass is the commonly used name for the A57, which traverses the Peak District to connect the major cities of Manchester and Sheffield.

The full list of Valentine’s Day drives includes:

Snake Pass, Peak District

The Jurassic Coast, Southern England

Snowdonia, Wales

Glasgow to Glencoe, Scotland

Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland

The Cotswolds

Westminster to Embankment, London

The Atlantic Highway, Devon to Cornwall

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

Yorkshire Dales highroad

Cheddar Gorge, Somerset

The Cairn O’Mount, Scotland

The Malvern Hills, Worcester

Clifton Suspension Bridge to the Harbourside, Bristol

Glanfinnan Viaduct, Scotland

Galloway tourist route, Greta to Ayr

John Wilmot, CEO of Leaseloco, said: “The UK is often overlooked for its breathtaking scenery, but it’s home to some truly stunning spots – perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day drive.

“Whether you’re looking for a remote road to escape with your other half, a charming town to explore, or a vibrant city backdrop, there’s a drive to suit every couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the dramatic peaks of Snowdonia to the rolling hills of the Peak District and the rugged beauty of the coastline, the UK offers incredible panoramic views of the sea, wildlife, and striking rock formations.

“This list of Valentine’s Day drives only scratches the surface of the UK’s hidden gems!”