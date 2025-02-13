Snake Pass among 16 of UK's best romantic Valentine's Day drives
A 16-strong list compiled by the company Leaseloco offers a range of options for couples containing one or two motorheads - and luckily there is a local option for any in Sheffield.
The company said of Snake Pass: “The road meanders through mountainous hills and lush greenery, offering stunning views as it crosses the Pennines, making for an idyllic Valentine’s drive.”
Other routes include driving into Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales highroad and driving from Westminster to Embankment in London.
Snake Pass is the commonly used name for the A57, which traverses the Peak District to connect the major cities of Manchester and Sheffield.
The full list of Valentine’s Day drives includes:
- Snake Pass, Peak District
- The Jurassic Coast, Southern England
- Snowdonia, Wales
- Glasgow to Glencoe, Scotland
- Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland
- The Cotswolds
- Westminster to Embankment, London
- The Atlantic Highway, Devon to Cornwall
- Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire
- Yorkshire Dales highroad
- Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
- The Cairn O’Mount, Scotland
- The Malvern Hills, Worcester
- Clifton Suspension Bridge to the Harbourside, Bristol
- Glanfinnan Viaduct, Scotland
- Galloway tourist route, Greta to Ayr
John Wilmot, CEO of Leaseloco, said: “The UK is often overlooked for its breathtaking scenery, but it’s home to some truly stunning spots – perfect for a romantic Valentine’s Day drive.
“Whether you’re looking for a remote road to escape with your other half, a charming town to explore, or a vibrant city backdrop, there’s a drive to suit every couple.
“From the dramatic peaks of Snowdonia to the rolling hills of the Peak District and the rugged beauty of the coastline, the UK offers incredible panoramic views of the sea, wildlife, and striking rock formations.
“This list of Valentine’s Day drives only scratches the surface of the UK’s hidden gems!”