The £446,000 project was delayed when Yorkshire Water – which was not consulted on the plans – said it was too dangerous to go ahead.

It said the structure could pose risk to one of the biggest sewers in Sheffield and damage the sewer network.

The council said it was now working quickly with Yorkshire Water to complete the project but it did not yet give a new opening date or provide details on how the plans had changed.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of transport, regeneration and climate committee said: “It’s great news that together with Yorkshire Water we’ve been able to agree an approach to the placement of the containers on Fargate that allows the necessary access to the underground water network, without too much delay or disruption to the original plan.

“Work starts again on site today to get the space ready for the containers to be placed in situ over the coming weeks.

“I want to thank everyone both within the council and Yorkshire water who have worked hard to find a resolution quickly, so that Sheffield can enjoy the exciting hub of shops, restaurants and bars opening on Fargate this summer.”

Artists' impression of the shipping container attraction on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

What are the plans for Sheffield’s Fargate shipping container attraction

The hub was designed by Steel Yard, a Sheffield-based company specialising in shipping container architecture with a large base in Kelham Island.

The initial budget was £300,000 but this increased to £446,000. It will be paid for by central government grants via the Get Britain Building fund which was secured by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Who is taking on the Fargate shipping container units

All of the businesses taking on a unit of the hub are local independents.