It follows rumours on social media that Dunkin Donuts or Papa Johns could be taking the spot next to the Wetherspoons and a new Taco Bell.

But a new planning application for Burger King signage confirmed that the fast food giant will be taking a space at 2 Sevenairs Road, Beighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Design plan for the new Burger King in Beighton, Sheffield

In an earlier planning statement for the wider site plans, developer Jaguar Estates said: “This planning application seeks to deliver a commercial scheme in a location which clearly lends itself to development of this nature.

“Whilst that is the case, the applicant has carefully curated the proposals to ensure that the matters which are of most relevance to the determination of this application are appropriate to the specific characteristics of the site but also the wider townscape context.”

Sheffield Council, as the local planning authority, will decide on whether to give permission for the proposals.

Damon’s was an American diner that closed in November 2019.

Design plan for the new Burger King in Beighton, Sheffield