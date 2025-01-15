Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Up to £50 million is needed to secure the future of one of Sheffield’s most high profile landmarks, dating back to 1897.

Official documents reveal Sheffield Council is looking to spend the cash on securing the long-term future of the Grade I listed Sheffield Town Hall.

Potential restoration costs for addressing the building defects, compliance and safety issues range from £20 million to £50 million, according to estimates from 2022, depending on the scope of works, but the council plans to update those figures

Sheffield Council’s Strategy and Resources Committee will meet on Wednesday, January 22 to consider the next steps for the Town Hall, originally opened by Queen Victoria in 1897, and one of only two Grade I listed buildings in the city centre.

Items have been on display at Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: Marisa Cashill, National World | National World

If the proposals are approved by the Committee next week, the next stage would involve appointing a project delivery team to carry out design work, alongside developing a comprehensive engagement plan.

Council leader Tom Hunt said: “The Town Hall is at the heart of Sheffield’s democracy and public life. From council meetings and elections to weddings and citizenship ceremonies, the building has a unique place in the life of our city.

"We are setting out a path to ensure that the Town Hall is fully restored and refurbished so that it can continue to serve everyone in our city. This is a significant opportunity and, if proposals are approved, we look forward to working with the public and heritage organisations to undertake this important work.”

The proposed restoration plan includes:

> Addressing critical building compliance and defects to enable the building to be used fully.

> Preserving and celebrating the building's historic and cultural significance.

> Improving accessibility and safety for public use.

> Introducing a sustainable maintenance model to ensure the building’s long-term future.

> Consultation over plans for the building.

Alternative uses for the building such as hotel or other commercial uses will not be considered.

The next stage of design work will provide updated costs. The Council says it aims to secure funding through ‘innovative strategies’, balancing the needs of heritage preservation with financial sustainability.