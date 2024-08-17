Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have been called in over a major row over items which have appeared at a Sheffield football heritage exhibition.

It comes after a club official at Hallam FC raised concerns about some of the items which have been been displayed in cabinets at Sheffield Town Hall through the summer.

The club’s archivist claims that items which are described as loaned from Hallam, including a replica of the world’s oldest football trophy, should not have been loaned out. He has said that some of the items are his personal property, and that he had not consented for them to be exhibited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Items have been on display at Sheffield Town Hall. Photo: Marisa Cashill, National World | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also raised concerns over how they would be looked after, and what measures were in place to make sure there was no damage.to them.

South Yorkshire Police have now been called in over the row, after it was alleged that some of the items on display had effectively been stolen.

The police said in a statement: “We responded to reports of a theft which is alleged to have taken place on Friday July. 5

“It is alleged that several items were stolen from Hallam Sports Club.

“Officers are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council has also issued a short statement over the row.

it said: “Sheffield City Council has received complaints in relation to items received on loan for the purpose of displaying at the Town Hall.

“The Council is currently reviewing those complaints to understand their validity and to support a resolution being reached.”

Hallam FC chairman Richard Pillinger said he had been unaware of any police investigation, and declined to comment further on the row.

Hallam FC are one of the oldest football clubs in the world, and their home ground, Sandygate, is acknowledged as the oldest football ground in the world to be still in use.