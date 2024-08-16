Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We’ve all seen things change in Sheffield over the years.

From the city centre to the outskirts and the neighbourhoods, they have all been transformed over the years.

We asked residents aged right across the age range what the main changes were that they have seen in Sheffield.

This video reveals what they believe to have been the biggest changes either since they were children or since they arrived in the city years ago.

Take a look at what they said.

What changes have you seen in your time in the city?