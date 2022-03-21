Sheffield retirement home plans resubmitted after long battle to remove plants

Jaguar Estates asked Sheffield Council for planning permission to build 14, two bedroom retirement apartments in a two to three storey block with 14 parking spaces on land between 5 and 21 Holmhirst Road, near the busy Chesterfield Road, in Woodseats.

In a statement provided with the application, Self, on behalf of Jaguar Estates, said almost exactly the same plans were approved by the council in 2012 but progress was halted by Japanese knotweed which took several years to get rid of, by which time planning permission had lapsed.

There have been minor amendments to the latest proposals due to changes in planning policy and the surrounding area.

They added: “The applicant has extensive experience in providing retirement accommodation in Sheffield and the South Yorkshire region. The size of the accommodation therefore reflects the housing needs presented by the over 55s in the locality.

“All apartments have both stair and lift access. The apartments have been designed to give a variety and choice of aspect, layout and accommodation which addresses the varying needs and wishes of the residents.

“The applicant’s intention will be to offer the apartments for sale to the buying public. Most of the apartments are likely to be owner-occupied by individuals who are downsizing, some of which may be single person households.

“There will be the opportunity for investors to buy and to lease to age restricted occupiers and the applicant often lets out units within their developments themselves, where suitable. There will be no distinction between each type of tenure, resulting in a harmonious environment.”

There were nine objections to the original plans, most of which raised concern about the impact on nature and wildlife as well as highway safety and traffic.

So far there have been no comments from members of the public on the plans.