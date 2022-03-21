Plans to transform historic Sheffield pub Queens Head into new flats
Plans have been revealed to transform a derelict pub and shop that have been vacant for almost 30 years into new homes.
If approved by Sheffield Council, the Queens Head, at 660 Attercliffe Road, will be renovated and converted into nine new ground-floor flats, which will be accessible by wheelchair.
Of the proposed flats, six would have one bedroom and three would have two bedrooms.
Read More
The building, comprising a pub with a snooker hall and a small shop with some accommodation, is three storeys tall and it was built with traditional construction in the 1900s.
It requires full renovation to become habitable as it is currently not wind and weather-tight and suffers from infestation.
So far there are no comments on the plans from members of the public.
To read the full planning application or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8DU1QNYGT900