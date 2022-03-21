Plans to transform historic Sheffield pub Queens Head into new flats

If approved by Sheffield Council, the Queens Head, at 660 Attercliffe Road, will be renovated and converted into nine new ground-floor flats, which will be accessible by wheelchair.

Of the proposed flats, six would have one bedroom and three would have two bedrooms.

Side view of the Queen's Head pub on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, which could be transformed into new flats if Sheffield Council approves plans.

The building, comprising a pub with a snooker hall and a small shop with some accommodation, is three storeys tall and it was built with traditional construction in the 1900s.

It requires full renovation to become habitable as it is currently not wind and weather-tight and suffers from infestation.

So far there are no comments on the plans from members of the public.

To read the full planning application or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8DU1QNYGT900