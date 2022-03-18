Four Sheffield plans revealed this week – including electric charging spaces at McDonald’s and historic Girlguiding headquarters repairs

2. Repair and maintenance at historic Girlguiding headquarters

The Grade II listed building, called Plimsoll, at the Sheffield Girlguiding Outdoor Activity Centre, on Common Lane, Ringinglow, was formally stables and ancillary homes for Whiteley Wood Hall which was built in 1663 and owned by several well-known Sheffield families. Girlguiding bought the hall and grounds in 1935. The hall was demolished about 20 years later and the remaining buildings were listed about another two decades after then. This latest planning application is for repair and maintenance work. No parts of historical interest will be removed but some inappropriate materials and corroding ironwork will be taken away. You can read the full planning application here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R88FPGNYGQQ00

Photo: Google Maps