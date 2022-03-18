Four Sheffield plans revealed this week – including electric charging spaces at McDonald’s and historic Girlguiding headquarters repairs

Sheffield Council will consider each of these recently submitted plans and decide whether they should go ahead as they are, be approved with extra conditions or be refused.
1. Network Rail billboard
Network Rail is planning to upgrade its advertisement billboard near 799 Prince of Wales Road, Darnall, which has been used for marketing for at least 14 years. Tetra Tech submitted the plans to Sheffield Council on behalf of Network Rail to upgrade a static ‘poster and paste’ sign with a digital version as part of a programme modernising the train company’s advertising and ‘bringing it into the 21st century’. They said: “The digital image display will ensure a consistent quality of image is always presented, mimicking that of a traditional poster.” The full plans can be found here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8DU25NYGTB00
Photo: Google Maps
2. Repair and maintenance at historic Girlguiding headquarters
The Grade II listed building, called Plimsoll, at the Sheffield Girlguiding Outdoor Activity Centre, on Common Lane, Ringinglow, was formally stables and ancillary homes for Whiteley Wood Hall which was built in 1663 and owned by several well-known Sheffield families. Girlguiding bought the hall and grounds in 1935. The hall was demolished about 20 years later and the remaining buildings were listed about another two decades after then. This latest planning application is for repair and maintenance work. No parts of historical interest will be removed but some inappropriate materials and corroding ironwork will be taken away. You can read the full planning application here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R88FPGNYGQQ00
Photo: Google Maps
3. New electric charging spaces at McDonald’s
InstaVolt has submitted plans for two rapid electric vehicle charging stations to replace two existing parking spaces at McDonald’s on Coleford Road, Darnall. If approved, the installation should only take around one week – InstaVolt said. The full planning application can be found here: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R7PU8MNYGAN00
Photo: Google Maps
4. Storage space to be transformed into new office
If given the go-ahead by Sheffield Council, residential storage at 222 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough – where Hairflair salon, specialising in wedding hair and makeup is based – will be converted into new offices. The work would include new: floors, low energy lights in stainless steel, kitchen unit and appliances and bathroom. To read the application, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R8HJHCNYGWO00
Photo: Google Maps