Sheffield redevelopment: This is how residents think city should be redeveloped, from Fargate to Parson Cross
The sounds of building work echo around Sheffield city centre at the moment.
Around Fargate, around Castlegate, and on Pinstone Street, you can see workmen in high visibility clothing getting on with projects aiming to change the city.
We went out to find out, by asking the public on the streets of the city centre where they would like to see redeveloped.
And while most wanted to see change on Fargate and the city centre, others had other suggestions.
Paul Robinson, of Dronfield, wanted to see something done around Barker's Pool.
He said: "It'd be nice to see Cole Brothers back in town, John Lewis, and something going on around that part of the city. I'd like to see a department store to compete with other big cities like Leicester, Nottingham, Leeds."
George Webster, from the city centre, said: "The city centre. It looks it's just dying for some greenery or some new intedependent shops, or something like that. It's a sad place at the moment, so the city centre for sure."
Paula Fuller, from Fulwood, said: "Fargate, definitely. It needs a complete revamp, to just make people interested in going there."
She said she had not been for a long time but had seen the old tram tracks had been discovered and removed.
Philip Goulding, of Hillsborough, agreed. He said: "The city centre, and particularly Fargate. I know the development plan is already well underway, but I really would like to see some transformation out of that as soon as possible because it's been far too long. I think also the former John Lewis, that is a terrible eyesore now and I'd like to see something happen to this as soon as is possible."
Linda Dawson, originally from Sheffield but now living in Barnsley, wants redevelopment - but not at all costs.
She said: "All these new big buildings keep going up and I'm a bit traditional - I love the old side of things. I like to keep tradition. (Yes), re-development, if it could be kept in an old style. It would be better rather than putting up a new building and making it look different, as it's a mis-match."
But Martin Burgin, of Chapeltown, wanted to see action away from the city centre. He said: "I think Parson Cross and Ecclesfield. I'd like to see something to tidy up the parks and what have you, to make it more family friendly."