The sounds of building work echo around Sheffield city centre at the moment.

Around Fargate, around Castlegate, and on Pinstone Street, you can see workmen in high visibility clothing getting on with projects aiming to change the city.

But where are the places that local residents want to see changes made?

Workmen carrying out redevelopment work at the top of Fargate. Picture: David Kessen, National World

We went out to find out, by asking the public on the streets of the city centre where they would like to see redeveloped.

And while most wanted to see change on Fargate and the city centre, others had other suggestions.

Paul Robinson, of Dronfield, wanted to see something done around Barker's Pool.

He said: "It'd be nice to see Cole Brothers back in town, John Lewis, and something going on around that part of the city. I'd like to see a department store to compete with other big cities like Leicester, Nottingham, Leeds."

This picture shows the new frontage on the building on the site of what was once the Gaumont, Barkers Pool, viewed from the direction of Fargate. Photo: David Kessen, National World

George Webster, from the city centre, said: "The city centre. It looks it's just dying for some greenery or some new intedependent shops, or something like that. It's a sad place at the moment, so the city centre for sure."

Paula Fuller, from Fulwood, said: "Fargate, definitely. It needs a complete revamp, to just make people interested in going there."

She said she had not been for a long time but had seen the old tram tracks had been discovered and removed.

Philip Goulding, of Hillsborough, agreed. He said: "The city centre, and particularly Fargate. I know the development plan is already well underway, but I really would like to see some transformation out of that as soon as possible because it's been far too long. I think also the former John Lewis, that is a terrible eyesore now and I'd like to see something happen to this as soon as is possible."

Linda Dawson, originally from Sheffield but now living in Barnsley, wants redevelopment - but not at all costs.

She said: "All these new big buildings keep going up and I'm a bit traditional - I love the old side of things. I like to keep tradition. (Yes), re-development, if it could be kept in an old style. It would be better rather than putting up a new building and making it look different, as it's a mis-match."