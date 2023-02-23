Sheffield Castlegate: Pictures show how Castlegate could be transformed under newly published plans
It is the iconic former site of Sheffield Castle.
And Sheffield Council has revealed more details of how Castlegate could be transformed, with a planning application for the high profile scheme now published outlining plans for a major public space, as well as new buildings around it.
It also looks to eventually re-open a section of the River Sheaf which has long been concreted over, and to open up to public view the gatehouse of the old castle, which was demolished hundreds of years ago.
This gallery reveals more of the artists impressions of the Castlegate plans that have been published by Sheffield Council and Arup in the design and access statement.