Sheffield primary school’s plan to build new games area could be approved

A primary school in Sheffield could be given permission to build a multi-use games area (MUGA) despite a number of objections.

A primary school in Sheffield could be given permission to build a multi-use games area (MUGA) despite a number of objections.

The members of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highway committee will have to discuss the proposal for the erection of a MUGA at Ecclesall Primary School on High Storrs Road.

A document published ahead of next week’s meeting stated that the school “has been extended and altered over the last decade in order to enable an increase in pupil numbers to approximately 600”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site is situated within an existing housing area and bordered on all sides by existing dwellings surrounding the school on High Storrs Road, Huntley Grove, Huntley Road, Edale Road and High Storrs Close – with a large number of houses’ rear gardens facing the school.

The report said: “The application originally sought permission for a multi-use games area (MUGA) and a 100-metre running track oriented along the eastern boundary of the site (adjacent property curtilage on Edale Road).

“The running track has however now been removed from the scheme. Consequently, the amended application seeks permission to form a multi-use games area measuring approximately 45 metres by 30 metres.”

The artificial playing surface would be surrounded by a 1200mm high fence consisting of a 700mm high lower board surmounted by a further 500mm mesh panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans received a total of 105 letters of representation – including one from ward councillors, Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed (who is standing to be an MP for the Sheffield Hallam constituency) and Cllr Barbara Masters.

Of the 105 letters, 89 were against the proposal with 12 supporting it and four of neutral tone.

The councillors said they assumed the MUGA was for outside school hour activities so some questions should be answered with regards to traffic, hours of use, loss of privacy concerning nearby residents and more.

Others raised issues with the loss of wildlife on the site, labelling the MUGA “disproportionate” to the needs of the school, drainage concerns, increased traffic and noise, and safety concerns.