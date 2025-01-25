Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officials have revealed a catalogue of injuries including broken bones, suffered on Sheffield’s children’s playgrounds.

An Freedom of Information request has revealed details of five incidents over a six month period, ranging from a fractured thigh to bruising.

But it comes at a time when the public says it is more concerned over the behaviour of other people at playgrounds than about the equipment itself.

A catalogue of injuries at Sheffield's playgrounds has been revealed. File picture shows Pounds Park, a popular playground opened in the city centre last year. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

A Freedom of Information request revealed Sheffield Council had opened three playgrounds in the last year, including Ellesmere Park playground, Mather Road Recreation Ground and Pound’s Park.

It also revealed there had been five injuries reported to the council at its playgrounds between March and November 2024.

They were:

• Dislocated knee suffered on a trampoline

• Fractured thigh bone/femur suffered on climbing equipment

• Light bruising suffered on a ‘me to you’ swing

• Bruised eye suffered on a climbing frame

• Fractured ankle caused by a slip in wet weather

Sheffield Council says playgrounds are visually checked weekly which includes litter picking and bin emptying. ‘Destination’ parks and highly used parks can be checked more often than this, daily in some instances.

Families enjoying Pounds Park in Sheffield city centre. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

The council’s playground inspector undertakes two thorough checks of all the authority’s parks and countryside public playgrounds in the city each year.

And once a year there is a commissioned Independent Play Inspection undertaken of all its playgrounds.

The Sheffield councillor responsible for parks said the council was proud of its playgrounds, and it was important that they could be enjoyed safely.

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, who is chairman of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We know how important play is to children – it helps them with their development, helps them to learn social skills and about the world. By having safe, accessible and free facilities for families to take their children to play is vital.

This picture of children at Countess Road, playground, Sheffield, in 1962, shows how playgrounds have changed over the years | Â©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

“We are incredibly proud of our playgrounds here in Sheffield. In recent years we have spent more than half a million pounds improving playgrounds, including enhancing their accessibility and kitting them out with new play equipment and more.

“Its also important that children can enjoy themselves safely. We ask parents, carers, and responsible adults to ensure that the children in their care use equipment appropriate for their ability and that they use all equipment in the way it is meant to be used.”

However, residents have told The Star that their concerns over playgrounds relate to the actions of other people, rather than the equipment that is in them.

The Star asked residents if they felt playgrounds in the city were safe enough. They felt the equipment and surfaces were safe, but had concerns over broader issues.

Daniel Bower, of Totley, said: “I don't really think anywhere is safe enough to be quite honest. The actual playground probably is, you know, but all you hear in this day and age is bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, you know, and nobody seems to really do much about things.”

Lisa Hunter, of Woodseats, said her concerns for safety at playgrounds are around too many older kids doing things they shouldn't be. She said she does not have concerns over the equipment in the parks.

Gill Halliwell, of Lodge Moor, feels facilities are safe. She said: “I think they are much improved from when my children were little. I used to see quite a few accidents, but now I really do think they're improved.”

She added there was always more that could be done.

Ian Deakin, of Shiregreen said: “I think if kids went on their own, no, depending on certain areas But if they went with the parents, yes, they are on there, but I don't think they are safe after certain times.”

Asked if the structures themselves were safe he added he did feel they were safe.

Alex Adams-King, from Ecclesall, said he felt playgrounds were safe.

He added: “I think for the most part, they seem to be, at least in my area, safe enough.

“The physical playgrounds? I'd say so. I mean, a lot of them have been updated. They've now got the rubberised tarmac and stuff in it, so I'd say that's probably safe enough.

“And I think we're getting a lot more money locally to come in to update these spaces as well, so we're a lot more safer than we were when I was a little kid, at least.”