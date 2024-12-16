‘Dilapidated’ Sheffield park playground that attracts gangs and drug users set to be rejuvenated

Work will take place to plan improvements to a Sheffield park playground described as ‘dilapidated’ and a magnet for vandalism, gangs and drug users.

Mount Pleasant Park in Sharrow will be the subject of a feasibility study costing £19,100 to plan improvements to the playground. The spending decision was approved today (December 16) by Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

A report to the committee said: “Mount Pleasant Park’s playground is a much-valued space; however, the facility has been vandalised repeatedly and the park frequented by gangs/drug users, resulting in a dilapidated facility.

Residents say drug users and antisocial behaviour is scaring them away from Mount Pleasant Park in Sharrow

“The project aims to deliver play opportunities that are more accessible, inclusive and engaging, working in partnership with Sharrow Community Forum (SCF) and Sharrow School.”

The report said that SCF have secured funding to transform the Highfield Adventure Playground building in the park, including creating a café kiosk and public toilet, so the play improvements would complement those plans.

It added: “The playground will be redesigned to meet the needs of local children and families; significantly improving the quality of the space to positively benefit users’ health and wellbeing.

Concerns

“It will also improve connectivity to better link the adventure playground, cafe/toilets, park playground and Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA).”

A design concept will be put forward following community consultations.

The committee also agreed to increase spending on improvements to Longley Park Playground and sports facilities by £150,200.

The committee was told that the Teen Playground was closed in August due to concerns regarding health and safety relating to the poor state of repair of equipment and surfacing.

A report said: “Prior to closure, the playground has experienced high levels of anti-social behaviour and had very little remaining play value and a lack of oversight from neighbouring properties contributed to vandalism and decline.

"The existing playground for under-5s and basketball court are popular but are in a poor state.”

Plans include a new playground for older children on the site of the basketball court, plus a new half basketball/netball court on the site of the disused tennis courts. People in the local community stressed the need for facilities for older children and said basketball is a popular choice.