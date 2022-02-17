The council hopes improving Parson Cross park and Ellesmere park in Darnall will encourage more people during the day and at night to act as a deterrent.

A council report says the recreational facilities at Ellesmere Park are currently very limited.

Parson Cross and Ellesmere parks will get new play and sporting equipment.

“Local councillors are engaged with the basketball users and want to help them to take back the court from antisocial behaviour by providing a fit for purpose court where players can develop their game and engage with fellow community users.

“A high quality court is seen as a way to engage young people in a purposeful activity.

“Behind the court there is a neighbouring playground which is hidden, in poor condition and no longer feels a safe place for local people to take their children to or allow their children to play there independently.

“There is a strong desire from the community and Friends of Ellesmere to see a playground on a more suitable aspect of the site.”

The council is going to look at a plot of land which had housing on it until the late 1960s and see whether it can be transformed into a play area.

Ellesmere Park also has a former bowling green that children use as a small football area but the grass is wearing out near the makeshift goalmouths and there’s no fencing, lighting or markings.

Over at Parson Cross, there’s eight playing pitches, a large floodlit multi-use games area and a large pavilion, with 14 changing rooms and showers.

The report says: “The current standard of the multi use games area is inadequate for all year use and developing part of the area with an artificial grass pitch will allow for greater provision and accessibility.”

The Johan Cruyff Foundation has chosen Parson Cross Park and Ellesmere Park to benefit from a Cruyff Court, a small football field made from artificial grass.