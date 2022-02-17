Plans were submitted for Leisure United by the Football Foundation – a charity backed by the Premier League, the Football Association and the government – which helps communities improve local football facilities.

If approved by Sheffield Council, the Football Foundation will create six new five-a-side and one new seven-a-side 3G artificial pitches at the site at Sheffield Hallam University’s City Athletics Stadium, on Woodburn Road, in Attercliffe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leisure club plans seven new football pitches near Sheffield Hallam University stadium

In a planning statement Sports Labs, on behalf of the club and foundation, said the all-weather turf will replace recreational pitches that have fallen into disrepair and are in urgent need of revamping due to poor maintenance.

They added: “The leisure club is looking to construct new 3G football pitches on the footprint of the existing pitches in order to provide a safe space for the local community to participate in sport and to keep up with the growing demand…

“A redeveloped 3G facility will be beneficial to the wider community and local sports clubs who would be able to rent the pitches, increasing the community access to high level sport facilities.”

Reducing the impact on the environment

The new pitches would be a ‘test bed’ for the comparison of environmentally friendly and sustainable infills, replacing the rubber crumb that is currently industry standard.

It would also include recycled plastic kickboards around the perimeter with ‘detox grids’ and boot brushes at all access points to stop microplastics from being carried outside the pitches, also reducing the amount of infill required to maintain it.

They would also be open longer hours than the current playing fields, staying open until 10pm, Monday to Friday, and up to 9pm on weekends.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.