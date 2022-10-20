Conservative Ms Cates, who represents Penistone and Stockbridge, called for the under pressure premier to quit in an interview on Times Radio this morning.

She said: “It seems untenable...and yes, I do think it’s time for the Prime Minister to go. The polls are really poor. If there was an election today, clearly, we would be decimated...Our priority right now has to be to govern in the national interest, not thinking about an election, whether that’s now or in two years, but to take control of this very, very difficult economic and social situation.”

Sheffield MP Miriam Cates has called for Prime Minister Liz Truss to resign

Ms Cates, an executive member of the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, also told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme, that the leadership rules should be changed so that only MPs decide the next leader and not members as well.

She told the programme: “I think it seems as though her position is untenable now. Let's see what today holds, but from my point of view it does seem like the confidence of MPs has been lost. I don't know how that would come back really. Last night's scenes were very distressing, humiliating in some ways. The number one job of government is to get MPs through the lobby, to get government business through. And that clearly was very difficult last night. The prime minister's position does look difficult if not impossible.”

An unscheduled meeting between the PM and Graham Brady, the head of the 1922 Committee, was reported to be taking place this morning.