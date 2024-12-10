Two Sheffield MPs are working hard to “smash the glass ceiling” for representation in Westminster as the driving forces behind a never-before-seen parliamentary group for their party.

Dr Marie Tidball MP and Olivia Blake MP have recently been elected the co-chairs of the inaugural Disability Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) Group.

Dr Tidball, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said: “When I stood for election, I said I'd work hard to smash the glass ceiling for disabled representation in Westminster.

“I am so proud to have worked with my fellow Sheffield colleague, Olivia Blake, alongside other Labour MPs to establish and to be elected Co-Chair of the first ever Disability PLP.

The members of the brand new Disability Parliamentary Labour Party Group, including Marie Tidball MP and Olivia Blake MP. | Office of Marie Tidball MP

“Since the General Election, there are now four times the number of disabled MPs than the last Parliament.

”When I was growing up, David Blunkett was a hugely influential for me, and made me know disabled people could have a seat at the very highest decision-making table.”

The PLP has never had an MPs group for disabilities and both Dr Tidball and Ms Blake hope it will ensure disabled viewpoints are at the forefront of making Parliament inclusive and Labour decisionmaking.

Marie Tidball MP said former Home Secretary Lord David Blunkett serves as a big inspiration for her. | Dean Atkins

A pair of vice-chairs were also elected for the group: Katrina Murray, MP for Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch; and Liam Conlon, MP for Beckenham and Penge.

Olive Blake MP said: “Representation matters. Disabled people deserve a seat at the highest decision-making tables, and we must ensure our voices are heard loud and clear at every level of government.

“Throughout my personal, and political journey, I have fought to dismantle the barriers to equality, opportunity, and dignity for disabled people. As Co-Chair of the Disability PLP, I am eager to continue this fight—with colleagues and allies in Parliament and beyond—to create a political landscape that is more inclusive, representative, and accessible for all."