A new Steel Council, backed by £2.5b and involving Sheffield steel manufactures, is a ‘welcome development in the fight to secure the city’s steelworks’, says a Sheffield MP.

It was announced on Tuesday that the new organisation, made up of steel sector leaders, industry experts, trade unions, trade associations and devolved governments, was being set up to advise on rebuilding the industry and developing a planned Steel Strategy.

The group’s membership will include Brightside based Sheffield Forgemasters, as well as Liberty Steels, which owns the Stocksbridge steelworks, and Marcegaglia UK, which has a plant near Tinsley.

Marie Tidball, pictured, centre, welcomes plans for a 'Steel Council' | LDRS

It comes as business secretary Jonathan Reynolds described a vibrant steel sector as crucial for economic growth and national security. He said there were plans to back the scheme with up to £2.5 billion of investment to secure growth right across the country.

Marie Tidball, whose Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency includes the Stocksbridge Liberty Steels plant, said: “As your local MP, I’ve been fighting for steel since day one, and this is a welcome development in the ongoing work to secure our plant for our communities and future generations.

“I’m delighted that the Government has launched a new Steel Council, which will be backed up by up to £2.5 billion of investment. Liberty Steel, Sheffield Forgemasters, Community Union and GMB will all have a seat at this table.

“With cabinet-level leadership, it will bring together industry figures, experts, trade unions and devolved governments to secure the long-term future of steelmaking in the UK.

“This is all in advance of the launch of our Steel Strategy, providing a vital link between industry, workers, experts and government in every part of the UK and ensuring that our workforce is at the heart of our plans to rebuild the steel sector.”

The Government says it will work closely with the Steel Council towards the launch of the Steel Strategy in Spring, and the Council will continue to meet regularly following its publication to help drive investment into steelmaking communities across the country.