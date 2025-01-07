Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield steelmakers have been given a major role in plans announced by the Government to re-build Britain’s steel industry.

The industry, which has faced decades of closures and job losses, has shrunk over the last few decades. But the Government now acknowledges that the industry, now largely foreign owned, is vital to both the UK's national security and delivering growth.

Today, it has announced a new Steel Council, made up of steel sector leaders, industry experts, trade unions, trade associations and devolved governments, to advise on rebuilding the industry and developing a planned Steel Strategy.

It has been announced that Sheffield Forcemasters will have a seat on the council, along with Liberty Steels, which owns the Stocksbridge steelworks, and Marcegaglia UK, which has a plant near Tinsley.

Forgemasters, based in Brightside, was nationalised in July 2021, because of its strategic importance.

The Council will be led by the Business Secretary and the chairman of the Materials Processing Institute, Jon Bolton, and will bring together industry figures, experts, trade unions and devolved governments to secure the long-term future of steelmaking in the UK.

It will meet regularly as the Government prepares to launch its Steel Strategy, providing a link between industry, workers, experts and government in every part of the UK and ensuring that both the workforce and economic growth are at the heart of its plans to rebuild the steel sector.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: "The industry and steel communities have had enough of lurching from crisis to crisis - this government will take the action needed to place steel on a secure footing for the long term. With the launch of the Steel Council we're placing workers and local communities at the heart of our plans as we bring forward up to £2.5 billion of investment to secure growth right across the country.

"Steel was a neglected industry in this country under the previous government, but with the launch of this Council and our upcoming Strategy, we're proving once again that we are the Government that's committed to driving growth and innovation in the sector.

"A vibrant steel sector is crucial for economic growth and our national security, and by reflecting views from industry across the UK as we bring forward our Steel Strategy we're delivering on the Plan for Change and boosting economic stability."

Gareth Stace, the director general of UK Steel said the establishment of the Steel Council marked the defining moment for the future of steelmaking in Britain .

He said: “The Council represents a crucial step towards creating a comprehensive Government Steel Strategy - one that lays the foundations for a sustainable and resilient industry.

"This strategy is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to foster a competitive business environment that encourages long-term investment and ensures steelmaking remains at the heart of the UK economy.

"We are committed to collaborating with the Government, trade unions, and industry partners to turn this vision into a shared success, securing the sustained growth that our sector, its workforce, and our communities rightfully deserve."

Jon Bolton, chairman of the Materials Processing Institute said it was it was clear the sector had faced many challenges, but he believed the UK has all the essential elements to attract investment into the steel industry, with demand, skills, technology, unrivalled research and development and a supportive Government having announced up to £2.5 billion of support.

He said: "I see the Council's task being to develop a strategy that details the core elements of that investment plan and to establish a roadmap towards a rejuvenated, competitive and environmentally progressive industry."

The Government says it will work closely with the Steel Council towards the launch of the Steel Strategy in Spring, and the Council will continue to meet regularly following its publication to help drive investment into steelmaking communities across the country.