A Sheffield MP has delivering a rousing love letter to the city, while describing the changes she hopes to deliver.

Abtisam Mohamed was elected in July as the new Labour MP for Sheffield Central, replacing Paul Blomfield, who stood down after representing the constituency since 2010.

She paid tribute to her ‘humble, honest, extremely hard-working’ predecessor as she delivered her maiden speech in parliament this week.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed | Sheffield Labour

She also described what makes Sheffield so great, discussed her journey from ‘day-to-day survival’ to becoming the UK’s first Arab woman MP, and explained the challenges she hopes to overcome.

Addressing her fellow MPs on Tuesday, September 3, Ms Mohamed said: “Sheffield Central is a microcosm of all that is Sheffield and all that is modern Britain, characterised by its rich cultural diversity, beautiful green spaces and a thriving independent economic dynamism.

‘Remarkable individuals and organisations’

“From the beautiful Bole Hill views to the new Pound Park in the city centre, from the small independent shops in Sharrow Vale to the up-and-coming Neepsend and Kelham, we have an unwavering sense of community spirit that genuinely makes every area feel like home.

“And that’s because it’s home to remarkable individuals and organisations who work tirelessly to make our city a better place.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed | National World

“It’s a place where tradition meets innovation, from the recent excavation and regeneration of the 12th century castle to new thriving business hubs like Leah’s Yard, which was the place of old toolmakers and is now the city’s new exciting independent home for makers and creatives.”

She went on to praise the city’s ‘world class’ universities, its ‘vibrant’ museums and theatres, and its ‘rich’ diversity’.

‘I refused to become a statistic’

She added: “Sheffield has no desire to copy but to celebrate and embody our uniqueness. We storm ahead in our ability to bring people together, to think, to create and to celebrate.”

Ms Mohamed described how her grandfather had come to Sheffield in 1963 and both he and his son - her father - worked for Forgemasters.

She travelled from the Yemen to Sheffield in 1982 with her mother and sister, and she told how she grew up in ‘some of the most deprived parts of Sheffield and attended some of the most under-achieving schools’.

Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohamed on the night of the general election | LDRS

“I grew up with people like me, people who had very little hope and huge odds stacked against them,” she continued. “People that didn’t understand politics and systems, just day-to-day survival.

“Our life becomes about survival, living within the constraints of our own prism, our voice is our only means of breaking through.

“I left school with four GCSEs and went on to graduate four times. I refused to become a statistic and I refused to be defined by my postcode or the school that I went to. I worked hard to qualify as a teacher and then a lawyer.

‘I’ve wept with parents who lost children to gang violence’

“I’m never satisfied unless I’m using my experiences and voice to better the lives of others.

“I’ve consoled and wept with many parents who lost their children to gang violence, buried or in prison.

“I’ve worked tirelessly bringing together the police, youth providers, developing community-led services working to reduce crime and getting young people engaged in community activity and into jobs or education.

“I’ve supported women fleeing domestic violence and sought better support for them and ensured their safety.

“Whilst I recognise that there are many priorities in politics, building strong communities will always be at the heart of mine.

“I will champion localism, ensuring local authorities, and equally community organisations and charities, get the support that they need to deliver the best in early years, youth work, mental health support, creating local jobs and services for those who need them the most.”

Ms Mohamed described how her biggest goals as an MP also included advocating for more affordable housing, tackling climate change and ensuring everyone has access to a good education. Referring to the recent riots, she added: “I will do everything in my power to promote multiculturalism in our brilliant country and will reject the tired populism of blame, exclusion and hate.

“Our unity is our strength and indeed the positive reaction against the riots most recently celebrated an identity of diversity and inclusiveness.”