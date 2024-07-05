Watch as new Sheffield Central MP Abtisam Mohammed talks about filling "big shoes" of Labour's Paul Blomfield
Abtisam Mohammed will be the new MP for Sheffield Central.
The former Sheffield City Councillor will take on the mantel left by Paul Blomfield, who served the constituency for over a decade.
She spoke with The Star immediately after her victory to discuss the “big shoes” left for her and how she plans to fill them.
