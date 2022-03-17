The budget will come one week before millions of people across Sheffield and the country face an annual rise of hundreds of pounds in their energy bills, as well as the rising cost of other bills, petrol and a National Insurance hike.

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, is calling on the Chancellor to stand up for people and cancel the National Insurance hike and back Labour’s plan for a windfall tax to support people with their energy bills.

The Labour MP said: “From the beginning of April, people across the country will see their bills rise by more than £1,000 with the rise in energy and petrol prices. This is even before higher Council Taxes and the Tory National Insurance hike comes into effect.

“The Chancellor must use his budget to take action to ease the burden on people and their finances. He must immediately cancel his National Insurance rise and back Labour’s plan of a one-off windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas producers, which could save people up to £600.

“He must also invest to turbo charge our transition and drive a clean transport revolution so never again are we left exposed to unstable foreign oil.