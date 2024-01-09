Sheffield MP blames government “atrocious bus strategy” for problems with 76a service

Shadow transport minister and Sheffield MP Louise Haigh has taken up the issue of delays and cancellations on a bus route through her constituency.

The move comes as bus campaigners set up a symbolic bus queue outside the South Yorkshire mayor’s office in the city centre, calling for faster action on taking buses back into public control.

Users of the TM Travel-operated 76a bus in Chancet Wood frequently experience short-notice delays and cancellations, said Heeley MP Ms Haigh. She said that the 76a service is a lifeline for many residents in that area to access essential services, visit friends and family and attend appointments.

Ms Haigh said she has been contacted by many residents that have been unable to use this bus route.

Supporters of Better Buses for South Yorkshire forming a bus queue outside the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority in Sheffield to call for faster action on bringing services back under public control. Picture: Better Buses for South Yorkshire

One user, Glenda Walker, who lives in Chancet Wood, told a city council meeting in September that the 76a bus service has worsened significantly since TM Travel had taken over running it. People in the area were having problems with getting to the doctor and chemist and doing their shopping.

Ms Haigh pointed out that since 2010, South Yorkshire has experienced a 48 per cent cut in bus funding from the Conservative government that she said has directly contributed to the cutting of services like the 76a.

Lifeline

One resident told the MP that they were unable to get a new asthma inhaler before Christmas as a result.

Another elderly resident using a 76a coach replacement had to stow their walker in the luggage space under the bus and then be assisted up five steps.

Ms Haigh said: “Unfortunately, these appalling examples are the reality of lifeline bus routes across Sheffield which are still under private diktat.

“Residents should not have to fear they may not be able to access essential medication or appointments because of private operators putting profit before people without delivering the services.

“This is an unsurprising consequence of the Tory Government’s atrocious bus strategy that has resulted in deregulation and decline for bus services across Sheffield.

“Labour will reform our broken bus system and put people before profit with our bus reform plan by allowing communities to Take Back Control of bus services and franchise bus services to every community, giving them the power to set routes, fares and services and plan the network in the interests of residents.

Reliable

“I have raised this with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and urged them to act against the operators that are failing to provide a reliable 76a service.”

Ms Haigh said passengers can report issues and their experience with the Sheffield bus network via her Better Buses app, https://www.louisehaigh.org.uk/betterbuses/. This information will be used to hold the operators to account.

The campaign Better Buses for South Yorkshire targeted a meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority today (January 9), calling for the authority and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard to “hit the accelerator” to ensure that bus services come back under public control as quickly as possible.

The mayor has pledged to bring in bus franchising, which would see the final decisions on fares, routes, and standards made by the local authority, not private bus companies.