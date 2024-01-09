A Labour Party campaigner has started a petition calling on Yorkshire Water to end sewage dumping in a Sheffield river.

Lewis Dagnall, who is standing for election in the upcoming Stannington ward by-election ward on Sheffield City Council, highlighted data showing that in 2022 Yorkshire Water spilled sewage 65 times for a total of 183 hours from a sewer overflow system near Roscoe Bank which he described as “antiquated”.

Mr Dagnall and Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake, who is also his wife, have launched a petition calling on the water company to install a modern system and stop sewage spills in the river Rivelin.

Lewis Dagnall, Labour Party candidate for Stannington ward by-election at Sheffield City Council

He said: “There’s an unacceptable level of sewage dumping in our rivers. Last year, Yorkshire Water dumped equivalent to eight days’ worth of sewage in Rivelin.

“I want to stop this in 2024; I’m calling on Yorkshire Water to invest in their infrastructure, upgrade the antiquated overflow system near Roscoe Bank, and install a modern system to stop the spills.”

See the petition at https://survey.labour.org.uk/rivelin-valley-sewage

The full list of candidates for the election, which takes place on Thursday, January 18, is Chris Bragg, Green Party; Lewis Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative Party; Rod Rodgers, Liberal Party; Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats; Ben Woollard, Conservative Party.

