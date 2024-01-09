Sheffield school wins plea to put up fence to safeguard pupils and keep out people and dogs
Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee meeting today (January 9) agreed to the proposal by Nook Lane Junior School to erect the 2.4m high green wire perimeter fence. The plan had been met by 15 objections.
Andrew Burton from the council planning service told the committee that part of the fence is broken, damaged and has gaps.
“Unauthorised trespassers and dogs being let off leads and dogs fouling is the main problems that the plan is seeking to address,” he said.
A report to the committee said that there had also been flytipping and people using the school site for recreational activities.
Objections made to the plan include loss of view, overbearing and prominence of the fencing, loss of privacy and boundary maintenance issues, plus concerns over access to a culvert during any flooding. Another objector stated that the cost of the fence for the school would be better spent elsewhere.
Boundary
Coun Mike Chaplin said he was particularly concerned about objectors who said they would have problems maintaining their boundaries and issues around the culvert.
Mr Burton responded that the boundary is an issue for the school. He added: “I know that they regularly inspect the culvert and clear out any blockages.”
He said there is a perception locally that the culvert was responsible for flooding issues but this is not the case, it is caused by the direction of land drainage.
Referring to the risk of children catching the disease toxocariasis found in dog faeces, Coun Tony Downing said: “If people persist in letting dogs go on school grounds, we’re always going to have this danger.”
Coun Chaplin added: “In these circumstances, child safeguarding trumps other considerations and there aren’t any material reasons for challenging the officers’ recommendations.
“Schools don’t spend money without there being a reason – these fences are expensive to build and maintain.”
Coun Roger Davison said it was a pity that schools are in the position of having to take safeguarding measures nowadays. He added: “All the other stuff like people dumping stuff in the school grounds is pretty appalling.”