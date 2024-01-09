Sheffield school wins plea to put up fence to safeguard pupils and keep out people and dogs

A Stannington junior school has been given permission to erect a new boundary fence to safeguard pupils and keep out trespassers and dogs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Sheffield City Council’s planning committee meeting today (January 9) agreed to the proposal by Nook Lane Junior School to erect the 2.4m high green wire perimeter fence. The plan had been met by 15 objections.

Andrew Burton from the council planning service told the committee that part of the fence is broken, damaged and has gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unauthorised trespassers and dogs being let off leads and dogs fouling is the main problems that the plan is seeking to address,” he said.

A Google Maps image of Nook Lane Junior School in Stannington, Sheffield. The school has applied for planning permission to replace its entire boundary fence with similar fencing to that pictured

A report to the committee said that there had also been flytipping and people using the school site for recreational activities.

Objections made to the plan include loss of view, overbearing and prominence of the fencing, loss of privacy and boundary maintenance issues, plus concerns over access to a culvert during any flooding. Another objector stated that the cost of the fence for the school would be better spent elsewhere.

Plans for a new perimeter fence at Nook Lane Junior School in Stannington, Sheffield, submitted to the city council by Mac Construction Consultants

Boundary

Coun Mike Chaplin said he was particularly concerned about objectors who said they would have problems maintaining their boundaries and issues around the culvert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burton responded that the boundary is an issue for the school. He added: “I know that they regularly inspect the culvert and clear out any blockages.”

He said there is a perception locally that the culvert was responsible for flooding issues but this is not the case, it is caused by the direction of land drainage.

Referring to the risk of children catching the disease toxocariasis found in dog faeces, Coun Tony Downing said: “If people persist in letting dogs go on school grounds, we’re always going to have this danger.”

Coun Chaplin added: “In these circumstances, child safeguarding trumps other considerations and there aren’t any material reasons for challenging the officers’ recommendations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Schools don’t spend money without there being a reason – these fences are expensive to build and maintain.”