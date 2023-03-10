New musical pocket park playground behind old Debenhams in Sheffield city centre to get £64,000 funding

Sheffield Council is set to approve £64,000 to fund a new city centre park celebrating the city’s musical heritage behind the former Debenhams building.

The musical pocket park project is being led by residents’ association Changing Sheff with support from the council.

It will feature 12 permanently installed instruments for people to play with in an area off Charter Square, behind the old Debenhams building near The Light cinema.

In the latest capital spending report, they said: “There is currently a lack of children’s play facilities within the city centre perimeter and, with 25,000 people now residing in the city centre, the proposed park would provide a much-needed play facility whilst also recognising and celebrating Sheffield’s music industry heritage.”

Seth Webster trying out one of the instruments at the trial for the musical pocket park behind Debenhams near The Light cinema in Sheffield city centre.

A trial for the scheme took place in 2019 near Barker’s Pool.

At the time, Peter Sephton, Changing Sheff chairman, said: “This would be a great way to bring people into this space and I am sure visitors will find it a lot of fun, particularly families.”

The total budget for the plans is currently £64,000, which is due to be approved in a strategy and resources committee meeting next week.

Next steps involve establishing a final design and delivery cost for installing the musical play equipment.

It is one of a number of schemes to revamp the city centre.

Pounds Park – at the former fire station site between Rockingham Street, Wellington Street and Carver Street – has sprung up in recent months. When completed, it will include a climbing boulder, a water play area, a giant slide, and a kiosk for coffee, ice cream and other snacks.

