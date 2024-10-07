Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Sheffield are very concerned about pensioners losing the winter fuel allowance, the Sheffield Liberal Democrat leader, Shaffaq Mohammed, has told The Star.

Councillor Mohammed, who ran for parliament in Sheffield Hallam this year, said it has been a topic of high importance on the doorstep since the change was announced. His local party has now joined a larger Liberal Democrat campaign demanding the government change course.

“75,000 people in Sheffield are going to be adversely affected by it,” he said. “Many of whom will be right on the edge.”

Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed, Sheffield Liberal Democrats, has said he thinks the changes to the winter fuel payment are "wrong". | Sheffield Lib Dems

Official figures from the Department for Work and Pensioners (DWP) showed just over 97,000 pensioners claimed the £200 or £300 payment during the winter of 2023/24 - and the decision to “means test” the payment will result in the majority of UK pensioners no longer being eligible for it.

The winter fuel allowance, introduced by Tony Blair’s New Labour government in the 1990s, was previously available to everyone of pension age, but the changes will mean only those claiming pension credit will be able to get the payment.

Labour have long said they need to make the change in attempts to fill a £22billion “black hole” in the nation’s finances left by the previous government.

Coun Mohammed believes more people claiming pension credit as a result of the change could reduce the overall savings, but was also concerned about those who are just beyond the pension credit threshold.

He said: “I think it’s wrong... It could potentially affect my mum as well. I’m one of four brothers, I’m the oldest, and between us we will make sure she won’t struggle, but there are many who don’t have four sons... and they will struggle.”

Coun Mohammed also claimed Sheffield pensioners “do not have a voice” in parliament after five of Sheffield’s six Labour MPs voted with the party whip to put down a Conservative motion to stop the changes in the House of Commons.

Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss was the only city MP not to vote against the motion. She abstained as she was an approved absence at the time.

Following the vote, Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Dr Marie Tidball shared a letter to her constituents outlining that “nobody wants to restrict winter fuel allowance in this way”, but it was necessary in order for the new government to prevent “economic instability”.

The letter read: “In July, I was elected on a Labour manifesto, which made a commitment to fiscal security. I also believe in the principle of collective responsibility, and not shying away from the tough decision.

“This is why I voted with the government today to restrict winter fuel allowance to pension credit recipients.

“Constituents can be assured that I will continue to press the government on any further points they have raised. They can also let me know any points or questions they would like me to take up with relevant ministers.”