Revealed: reason why one Sheffield MP didn't vote on winter fuel allowance cut
As widely reported in the national media, the government won a vote in the House of Commons yesterday when the opposition’s aim to block Rachel Reeves, the chancellor’s, policy to means test winter fuel payments failed.
According to the parliament’s website, only 228 members (mostly from opposition benches with one Labour Jon Trickett) voted for the attempt to stop the chancellor’s policy while 348 Labour MPs voted against the motion – with five of six MPs, all representing the Labour Party, in Sheffield following suit.
National headlines highlighted that there were 52 Labour MPs who went against their party and the government and abstained from the vote on this one.
However, it usually is unclear whether the MP was in parliament at the time of the vote and if a vote is not being cast either way, what the reason for that.
In Sheffield, only Gill Furniss (Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough) did not vote yesterday.
Ms Furniss told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I missed the vote on means testing the winter fuel allowance on Tuesday due to an authorised absence.
“This was a tough decision taken by the Government to help fill the financial black hole left by the Conservatives.
“I will be working with Ministers to ensure that all pensioners are protected and able to heat their homes this winter.”
Almost 75,000 pensioners will no longer be eligible for winter fuel payments in Sheffield as the chancellor tries to fill a £22billion black hole in public finances, the LDRS revealed a couple of weeks ago.
As part of Rachel Reeves’ money-saving scheme, there will be an 85 per cent cut in the number of pensioners eligible for winter fuel payments in Sheffield when the plans go into effect.
The policy – which will see only those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits eligible – is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by 10 million, saving some £1.4bn this financial year.
Winter fuel payment was introduced by Tony Blair’s government “to help them stay warm during colder months and this year will see those eligible get between £100 and £300”.
The data shows although 87,880 pensioners in Sheffield received winter fuel payment in the 2022/23 financial year, a total of 74,951 (85 per cent) are expected to lose this type of benefit.
