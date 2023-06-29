News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield John Lewis: Look inside plans to bring former Cole Brothers building back to life

Urban Splash is set to transform the landmark former Cole Brothers – and John Lewis – building into a mixed-use development with independent shops, leisure and a rooftop pocket park.
By Molly Williams
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

Sheffield Council selected the award-winning developer for the job in an extraordinary Town Hall strategy and resources committee meeting yesterday.

The main aim of the project is to re-establish the building as a city centre focal point.

Urban Splash plans to fill the ground floor with “lively” retail, food and drink – particularly independent businesses – use the lower ground floors for leisure, and create workspaces, studios, a gym and rooftop offices on the upper floors.

Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Sheffield city centre is on the up. We are creating a city centre that is a great place to relax, shop, work, eat and drink. Urban Splash has put forward an exciting proposal to re-imagine a much-loved building and I can’t wait to see it come back to life.”

Work is expected to be completed within three years.

These eight images by AHMM Architects show what it could look like inside and outside from various angles.

Aerial view of the new city centre focal point that was once Cole Brothers and then John Lewis. From this perspective you can see how the rooftop pocket park could look. Credit: AHMM Architects.

1. Pocket park in the sky

Aerial view of the new city centre focal point that was once Cole Brothers and then John Lewis. From this perspective you can see how the rooftop pocket park could look. Credit: AHMM Architects. Photo: AHMM Architects

This image shows the vision for the ground floor reception. Credit: AHMM Architects.

2. Welcome to the reception

This image shows the vision for the ground floor reception. Credit: AHMM Architects. Photo: AHMM Architects

Al fresco dining and shopping from the view of Cambridge Street. Credit: AHMM Architects.

3. Al fresco dining and shopping

Al fresco dining and shopping from the view of Cambridge Street. Credit: AHMM Architects. Photo: AHMM Architects

This image shows how the development could look from the Cambridge Street entrance. Credit: AHMM Architects.

4. Cambridge Street entrance

This image shows how the development could look from the Cambridge Street entrance. Credit: AHMM Architects. Photo: AHMM Architects.

