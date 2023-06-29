Park Hill: new redevelopment plans for famous flats behind Sheffield train station

Developers have unveiled fresh plans for stage four of its redevelopment of the landmark Park Hill flats which starred in the Standing at the Sky’s Edge musical.

The Grade II* listed block – which is the largest listed building in Europe – sits on a hill behind Sheffield railway station and was one of the first Brutalist buildings in the UK when it was built around the 1960s.

The estate was the subject of several television documentaries and an award-winning musical called Standing at the Sky’s Edge, which Sheffield legend Richard Hawley created the music and lyrics for.

Urban Splash – which was recently named the developer to transform the historic former Cole Brothers and John Lewis building – and Places for People submitted plans to Sheffield Council for this penultimate stage of its redevelopment.

Illustration of Park Hill redevelopment phase 4.

This part of the long-term project will see the large Duke Street section revamped.

Plans include 124 build-to-rent and open market homes ranging from one bed apartments to four bed townhouses and 450 sqm for a variety of businesses as well as new open space, inspired by the Peak District, created to “bring the park back to Park Hill”.

In a statement provided with the planning application, agents Made It Together on behalf of Urban Splash and Places for People, said: “Park Hill is one of the most ambitious regeneration projects in the UK. The first three phases have proved hugely successful and phase four will ensure the long-term conservation and protection of a Grade II* listed building.”

They added: “The proposals bring a prominent vacant residential and commercial building back into meaningful use on a brownfield site in a hugely sustainable location.

Vision for the new commercial space where Link Pub used to be.

“The plans comprise 124 new homes from one-bed apartments and four-bed family houses, which makes a significant contribution to meeting Sheffield’s identified housing needs.

“The proposals also include ground floor commercial and community space, which will provide opportunities for new businesses and create new jobs.”

Closer look at the Park Hill phase four plans

As well as new homes and business space, the former Link Pub will be refurbished for commercial use and there will be space made for 127 bicycles and 85 cars.

Aerial view of Park Hill flats.

The full width of the ‘streets in the sky’ will be retained and improved and the front doors of flats will match the bright colours of the balcony reveals.

Made It Together said: “Internally, spaces are all designed to be flexible, but are again treated with a light touch in order to retain the character of the original building.

“The concrete finishes of the original building will be revealed as far as possible. The proposed housing provides high quality living spaces, being spacious, well arranged and with good outlooks for future occupants.”

Original plans for this phase – which included a flagship arts and culture venue – were abandoned due to funding issues with the art gallery.

Park Hill flats, Sheffield.

A1 Artspace will continue to use the garage block.

