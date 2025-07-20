A councillor has spoken out against the council’s plan to develop thousands of homes on green belt land.

Following a drop-in session at Gleadless Library, a councillor in the Birley ward has outlined her concerns regarding Sheffield City Council’s controversial local plan.

The plan would see an additional 3,529 homes built on selected plots of green belt land.

It has faced strong backlash, with MP Clive Betts brandishing the decision as ‘unfair’ while campaigners continue to protest.

Birley war councillor Karen McGowan’s latest statement relates mostly to plans around the White Lane area, and includes concerns raised by residents.

While she does acknowledge the need for a local plan and housing targets, she states that in her role as councillor she would ‘like to raise the following concerns on behalf of the residents who have raised them with me’.

Her statement has been sent to the council and was shared publicly on Facebook.

One of the main concerns relates to the fairness of the ongoing public consultation period, which is mostly being shared online, causing issues for older residents or those without internet access.

She write: “The consultation by the council is flawed as residents could only find out about the proposals if they use technology. Many residents on Charnock are elderly and had no idea as they don’t use the internet or social media platforms.”

She says that as a result, the Labour councillors in the area have had to produce and distribute 1,400 letters and organise a drop-in session.

“This was all due to council officers’ reluctance to undertake a meeting in the ward where the additional homes on green belt land are being proposed,” she added.

“The officers did attend the South East Local Area Committee meeting but this was in the Woodhouse ward (Sheffield S13). This is not easily accessible for those needing public transport as there is no direct bus (needing at least two changes to get to the meeting).”

Other concerns include the distribution of homes across the city, which is predominantly in the east end, and a lack of sixth form provisions meaning students have to travel further for education.

There were also worries about traffic and pollution.

Coun McGowan continued: “Residents are concerns about the additional traffic the new development with cause especially as there is also a development proposal in the local plan at Norton Aerodrome which backs onto the football playing fields.

“There are also real concerns about access from the site directly onto WhiteLlane, which is already an extremely busy road that is backed up with traffic at key points of the day.

“White Lane is also the same road for the tram route. This might sounds like a good option, however, often in winter cars get stuck on the road in snow and ice bringing the tram to a halt.”

Coun McGowan’s full statement can be found on the Birley Ward Labour Councillors Facebook page.