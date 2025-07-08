Tributes pour in for "one in a million" Sapphire McCarthy after Sheffield green belt campaigner's tragic death
Sapphire McCarthy, a mother-of-two from Handsworth, was the driving force behind a growing movement against Sheffield City Council’s Local Plan, which proposes 1,638 new homes across two greenbelt sites in Handsworth and Intake.
She organised a pivotal public meeting on June 13 at Handsworth Social Club alongside MP Clive Betts, which was attended by Council Leader Tom Hunt, local ward councillors and more than 200 concerned residents.
Sapphire returned home after the event and tragically passed away later that evening.
In the wake of Sapphire’s death, friends, family and fellow campaigners have paid emotional tribute to the woman many called “the heart of the community.”
Sarah Jayne described her as “a gorgeous, strong-spirited woman” and said “she will surely be terribly missed.”
Shannon Clarke said: “Sapphire had a profound impact on my life. She was always there with kind words and wise advice.”
Her aunt, Heather Mayo, wrote: “My beautiful niece Sapphire. So loved from the moment she was born and will be forever, always in my heart.”
Spencer Starkes added: “A top lass, a beautiful lass, and an incredible mam and friend. A true fighter for the local area - lasses like Saph are few and far between. I hope the people of S13 continue your campaign like you did.”
Others shared memories of her humour, warmth and activism - from leading local charity work to sharing laughs as the self-proclaimed “Prosecco queen.”
Jodi Booker, a close friend, wrote: “Saph was a wonderful mum, wife, daughter and friend. She was incredibly intelligent and determined.
“It’s only right we don’t let her hard work be in vain. She’ll be missed and remembered forever.”
Sapphire’s death has left a “huge hole” in the community, but also a renewed determination among residents to fight the green belt development she passionately opposed.
Calls are growing to see the S13 campaign through in her honour.
As John Williams commented online: “Wouldn’t it be a fitting tribute for those in her community to now get together and fight her campaign for justice on her behalf?”
Claire Pennington, a fellow member of the group ‘Save S13 Greenbelt’, said: “Without her vision and tireless energy, we wouldn’t be where we are.”
The group, which Sapphire founded in April, has vowed to continue her work in her memory.
Their online petition and campaign website, Save S13 Greenbelt, remains active, and a GoFundMe page set up by Sapphire has now raised over £6,500 towards legal action.
They are urging residents to formally object to the proposed development by visiting: https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/sheffield-plan or contacting the council directly.
The Local Plan will be reviewed by Government Planning Inspectors later this year,.
To find out more about the campaign or get involved, visit Save S13 Greenbelt’s website or follow the group on social media.
Anyone wishing to object to the proposals should have their say by emailing [email protected] or writing to: Strategic Planning Team, Planning Service, 5th Floor, Howden House, Sheffield, S1 2SH.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.